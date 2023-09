Saturday, November 4, 2023

8:00 PM

Performing with the Boston Symphony Orchestra for the first time, Joana Mallwitz conducts Kodály’s "Dances of Galánta" and Schubert's Symphony No. 9. Anna Vinnitskaya, also in her BSO debut, is the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s beloved Piano Concerto No. 1.

Joana Mallwitz, conductor

Anna Vinnitskaya, piano

Zoltán KODÁLY Dances of Galánta

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1

Franz SCHUBERT Symphony No. 9