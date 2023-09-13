Yo-Yo Ma, the BSO, and Shostakovich

Saturday, October 14, 2023

8:00 PM

Yo-Yo Ma brings his unsurpassed passion to both of Shostakovich’s powerfully emotional cello concertos as part of the BSO’s multi-season survey of Shostakovich’s symphonies and concertos, and Haydn’s Symphony No. 22, nicknamed Philosopher, is paired with Iman Habibi’s moving Zhiân in a program led by Music Director Andris Nelsons.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Joseph HAYDN Symphony No. 22, Philosopher

Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH Cello Concerto No. 2

Iman HABIBI Zhiân (BSO commission)

SHOSTAKOVICH Cello Concerto No. 1

