The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Bronfman, Nelsons, and the BSO in "Prometheus, Poem of Fire"

Published September 25, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT
A collage of Yefim Bronfman and Andris Nelsons. Bronfman (left) poses against a dark gray background in a navy suit and bowtie. He has dark hair hat's graying and brown eyes. He looks at the camera and smiles softly. Nelsons (right) poses against a black backgroundin a blue blazer and blue collared shirt. He has brown hair and a beard, and blue eyes. He looks camera left and smiles softly.
Dario Acosta: Brenfman; Marco Borggreve: Nelsons
Pianist Yefim Bronfman; BSO music director and conductor Andris Nelsons

Saturday, April 6, 2024
8:00pm

The first program in the BSO’s Music for the Senses festival centers on Alexander Scriabin’s Prometheus, Poem of Fire, in which the composer depicts the evolution of human consciousness. Also on the program are Anna Clyne’s Color Field, inspired in part by the vibrancy of the Mark Rothko 1961 painting Orange, Red, Yellow, Richard Wagner’s ecstatic Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde, and Franz Liszt’s Prometheus.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Yefim Bronfman, piano
Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Anna CLYNE Color Field
Richard WAGNER Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde
Franz LISZT Prometheus
Alexander SCRIABIN Prometheus, Poem of Fire, for piano, color organ, chorus, and orchestra

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Music for the Senses Festival 2024Andris NelsonsYefim BronfmanTanglewood Festival ChorusAnne ClyneRichard WagnerFranz LisztAlexander Scriabin