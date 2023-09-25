Bronfman, Nelsons, and the BSO in "Prometheus, Poem of Fire"

Saturday, April 6, 2024

8:00pm

The first program in the BSO’s Music for the Senses festival centers on Alexander Scriabin’s Prometheus, Poem of Fire, in which the composer depicts the evolution of human consciousness. Also on the program are Anna Clyne’s Color Field, inspired in part by the vibrancy of the Mark Rothko 1961 painting Orange, Red, Yellow, Richard Wagner’s ecstatic Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde, and Franz Liszt’s Prometheus.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Anna CLYNE Color Field

Richard WAGNER Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde

Franz LISZT Prometheus

Alexander SCRIABIN Prometheus, Poem of Fire, for piano, color organ, chorus, and orchestra