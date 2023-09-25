© 2023
Classical Radio Boston
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Canellakis Conducts the BSO in "Bluebeard's Castle"

Published February 10, 2024 at 8:00 PM EST
In this collage photo, Karen Cargill (left) wears a black dress against a black background. She has a blond bob that's softly curled and blue eyes. She looks up at the camera, smiling. Karina Canellakis (center) wears a black blazer and stands against a dark blue background. She has blonde hair that's pulled back into a ponytail and hazel eyes. She stands in profile and looks over her shoulder at the camera and smiles softly. Johannes Martin Kränzle (right) stands in a navy blue puffer jacket and black t-shirt, with greenery behind him. He has short white hair and light blue eyes. He looks at the camera and smiles softly.
Nadine Boyd: Cargill; Mathias Bothor: Canellakis; Monika Rittershaus: Kränzle
Mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill; conductor Karina Canellakis; bass-baritone Johannes Martin Kränzle

Saturday, February 10, 2024
8:00 PM

Karina Canellakis leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Bartók’s chilling and thrilling two-character opera Bluebeard’s Castle, based on the fable of the cruel duke whose new wife discovers his terrible past. Scottish mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill returns to Symphony Hall and German bass-baritone Johannes Martin Kränzle makes his BSO debut. Also returning to the BSO stage is cellist Alisa Weilerstein, performing Haydn’s playful Cello Concerto in C.

Karina Canellakis, conductor 
Alisa Weilerstein, cello 
Karen Cargill, mezzo-soprano
Johannes Martin Kränzle, bass-baritone 

Joseph HAYDN Cello Concerto in C
Béla BARTÓK Bluebeard’s Castle

