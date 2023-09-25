Canellakis Conducts the BSO in "Bluebeard's Castle"

Saturday, February 10, 2024

8:00 PM

Karina Canellakis leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Bartók’s chilling and thrilling two-character opera Bluebeard’s Castle, based on the fable of the cruel duke whose new wife discovers his terrible past. Scottish mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill returns to Symphony Hall and German bass-baritone Johannes Martin Kränzle makes his BSO debut. Also returning to the BSO stage is cellist Alisa Weilerstein, performing Haydn’s playful Cello Concerto in C.

Karina Canellakis, conductor

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Karen Cargill, mezzo-soprano

Johannes Martin Kränzle, bass-baritone

Joseph HAYDN Cello Concerto in C

Béla BARTÓK Bluebeard’s Castle