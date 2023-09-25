Fairy Tales both Magical and Fearsome, with the Boston Symphony and Mark Elder

Saturday, March 16, 2024

8:00 PM

Eminent English conductor Sir Mark Elder returns to Symphony Hall for the first time since 2011 to lead a program exploring whimsy, fantasy, and folklore. He leads the American premiere of Elena Langer’s The Dong with the Luminous Nose, a setting of Edward Lear’s delightful “nonsense poem,” written for the BSO and the London Philharmonic Orchestra. The performance features BSO Principal Cellist Blaise Déjardin as soloist along with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. Maurice Ravel’s Mother Goose began as a suite of children’s piano pieces, each illustrating an iconic fairytale, while Antonín Dvořák’s The Noonday Witch is based on a much darker Czech folktale. Czech composer Leoš Janáček’s energetically masterful Sinfonietta closes the program.

Mark Elder, conductor

Blaise Déjardin, cello

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Maurice RAVEL Mother Goose

Elena LANGER The Dong with a Luminous Nose, for cello, chorus, and orchestra (American premiere; BSO co-commission)

Antonín DVOŘÁK The Noonday Witch

Leoš JANÁČEK Sinfonietta