The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Fairy Tales both Magical and Fearsome, with the Boston Symphony and Mark Elder

Published September 25, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT
Sir Mark Elder stands against a dark gray background. He wears a navy pinstripe suit, a white shirt, and a black & white tie with flecks of color. He faces the camera but with his head turned to the side. He looks at the camera out of the corners of his eyes. There is an air of mystery about him.
Courtesy of Grove Artists
Conductor Sir Mark Elder

Saturday, March 16, 2024
8:00 PM

Eminent English conductor Sir Mark Elder returns to Symphony Hall for the first time since 2011 to lead a program exploring whimsy, fantasy, and folklore. He leads the American premiere of Elena Langer’s The Dong with  the Luminous Nose, a setting of Edward Lear’s delightful “nonsense poem,” written for the BSO and the London Philharmonic Orchestra. The performance features BSO Principal Cellist Blaise Déjardin as soloist along with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. Maurice Ravel’s Mother  Goose began as a suite of children’s piano pieces, each illustrating an iconic fairytale, while Antonín Dvořák’s The Noonday Witch is based on a much darker Czech folktale. Czech composer Leoš Janáček’s energetically masterful Sinfonietta closes the program.

Mark Elder, conductor 
Blaise Déjardin, cello 
Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Maurice RAVEL Mother Goose
Elena LANGER The Dong with a Luminous Nose, for cello, chorus, and orchestra (American premiere; BSO co-commission)
Antonín DVOŘÁK The Noonday Witch
Leoš JANÁČEK Sinfonietta

