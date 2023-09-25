© 2023
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Glanert's Trumpet Concerto with Rolfs and the BSO

Published September 25, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT
Thomas Rolfs stands against a black backdrop wearing an entirely black suit. He's bald and has blue eyes. He holds his trumpet and smiles at the camera.
Courtesy of the Boston Symphony Orchestra
/
bso.org
Trumpeter Thomas Rolfs

Saturday, April 27, 2024
8:00pm

BSO Principal Trumpet Thomas Rolfs is the soloist in Detlev Glanert’s Trumpet Concerto, an eclectic, dramatic work commissioned for and premiered by Rolfs in 2019. The concert opens with a new work by one of the greatest living composers, Sofia Gubaidulina’s BSO co-commissioned Prologue, dedicated to Beethoven, and closes with Sergei Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 4, commissioned by longtime BSO Music Director Serge Koussevitzky for the orchestra’s 50th anniversary in 1931.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Thomas Rolfs, trumpet

Sofia GUBAIDULINA Prologue for Orchestra (American premiere; BSO co-commission)
Detlev GLANERT Trumpet Concerto
Sergei PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 4

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Detlev GlanertSofia GubaidulinaAndris NelsonsSergei Prokofiev