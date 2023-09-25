Glanert's Trumpet Concerto with Rolfs and the BSO
Saturday, April 27, 2024
8:00pm
BSO Principal Trumpet Thomas Rolfs is the soloist in Detlev Glanert’s Trumpet Concerto, an eclectic, dramatic work commissioned for and premiered by Rolfs in 2019. The concert opens with a new work by one of the greatest living composers, Sofia Gubaidulina’s BSO co-commissioned Prologue, dedicated to Beethoven, and closes with Sergei Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 4, commissioned by longtime BSO Music Director Serge Koussevitzky for the orchestra’s 50th anniversary in 1931.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Thomas Rolfs, trumpet
Sofia GUBAIDULINA Prologue for Orchestra (American premiere; BSO co-commission)
Detlev GLANERT Trumpet Concerto
Sergei PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 4