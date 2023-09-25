Rachmaninoff's Dazzling Third Piano Concerto, with Yunchan Lim and the BSO

Saturday, February 17, 2024

8:00 PM

South Korean pianist Yunchan Lim won the gold medal in the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, becoming the youngest person ever to do so. His final round performance featured Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, a piece he performs with the BSO at Symphony Hall with returning guest conductor Tugan Sokhiev. Sokhiev also leads a rarity: French composer Ernest Chausson’s only symphony and the composer’s masterpiece, the passionate Symphony in B-flat.

Tugan Sokhiev, conductor

Yunchan Lim, piano

Sergei RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 3

Ernest CHAUSSON Symphony in B-flat