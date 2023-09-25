© 2023
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Rachmaninoff's Dazzling Third Piano Concerto, with Yunchan Lim and the BSO

Published February 17, 2024 at 8:00 PM EST
A picture of Yuncham Lim mid performance. He wears a black suit and plays an opened piano with the audience behind him. He has shaggy dark brown hair that's whipping up in the air in this action shot. His eyes are closed and his mouth is slightly open. The music is moving through him.
Richard Rodriguez
/
Courtesy of IMG Artists
Pianist Yuncham Lim

Saturday, February 17, 2024
8:00 PM

South Korean pianist Yunchan Lim won the gold medal in the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, becoming the youngest person ever to do so. His final round performance featured Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, a piece he performs with the BSO at Symphony Hall with returning guest conductor Tugan Sokhiev. Sokhiev also leads a rarity: French composer Ernest Chausson’s only symphony and the composer’s masterpiece, the passionate Symphony in B-flat.

Tugan Sokhiev, conductor
Yunchan Lim, piano

Sergei RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 3
Ernest CHAUSSON Symphony in B-flat

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Yuncham LimTugan SokhievSergei RachmaninoffErnest ChaussonBoston Symphony Orchestra