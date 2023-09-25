© 2023
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Randall Goosby's Boston Symphony Debut

Published February 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM EST
Randall Goosby sits on a black couch against a caramel-colored wall. He wears a white, collared quarter zip with white pants. He has a black crewcut that's faded on the sides and chocolate-brown eyes. He hold his violin with both hands by the neck and looks off camera, mid-laugh.
Jeremy Mitchell
/
Courtesy of Decca Classics
Violinist Randall Goosby

Saturday, February 3, 2024
8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra welcome American violinist Randall Goosby, the youngest-ever winner of the Sphinx Concerto Competition, to Symphony Hall! Nelsons conducts Max Bruch’s spirited Violin Concerto No. 1 with Goosby as the soloist, as well as Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5, the Reformation Symphony. The concert opens with the overture to the opera The Wreckers by celebrated early 20th century suffragette and composer Dame Ethel Smyth.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Randall Goosby, violin

Dame Ethel SMYTH Overture to The Wreckers
Max BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1
Felix MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 5, Reformation

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Randall GoosbyMax BruchFelix MendelssohnAndris NelsonsBoston Symphony OrchestraDame Ethel Smyth