Randall Goosby's Boston Symphony Debut

Saturday, February 3, 2024

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra welcome American violinist Randall Goosby, the youngest-ever winner of the Sphinx Concerto Competition, to Symphony Hall! Nelsons conducts Max Bruch’s spirited Violin Concerto No. 1 with Goosby as the soloist, as well as Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5, the Reformation Symphony. The concert opens with the overture to the opera The Wreckers by celebrated early 20th century suffragette and composer Dame Ethel Smyth.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Randall Goosby, violin

Dame Ethel SMYTH Overture to The Wreckers

Max BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1

Felix MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 5, Reformation