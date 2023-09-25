© 2023
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

The BSO Debuts of Ferrández and Hindoyan

Published September 25, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT
A collage of Pablo Ferrández and Domingo Hindoyan. Ferrández (right) stands against a gold background in a black turtleneck. He looks at the camera and poses with his arm around his cello. He has short black hair and a beard. Hindoyan (right) stands outside wearing a black pea coat with the collar popped. He has wavy black hair and stubble, and he smiles to the left of frame.
Kristian Schuller: Ferrández; Victor Santiago: Hindoyan
Cellist Pablo Ferrández; conductor Domingo Hindoyan

Saturday, March 30, 2024
8:00 PM

Venezuelan conductor Domingo Hindoyan makes his BSO debut leading the American premiere of the BSO co-commissioned Symphony No. 6 by Puerto Rican composer Roberto Sierra. Also making his BSO debut is Spanish cellist Pablo Ferrández in Edward Elgar’s regal and impassioned Cello Concerto, often interpreted as a profound reaction to the First World War. One of the repertoire’s greatest symphonies, Czech composer Antonín Dvořák’s darkly majestic Seventh, exudes his love for his native Bohemia as well as the influence of his mentor, Johannes Brahms.

Domingo Hindoyan, conductor
Pablo Ferrández, cello

Roberto SIERRA Symphony No. 6 (American premiere; BSO co-commission)
Edward ELGAR Cello Concerto
Antonín DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 7

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Domingo HindoyanPablo FerrándezRoberto SierraEdward ElgarAntonin DvorakJohannes Brahms