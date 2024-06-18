© 2024
Classical Radio Boston
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Gil Shaham and Opening Night at Tanglewood!

Published July 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Hilary Hahn stands in profile with her violin, surrounded by bright, colorful flowers.
Chris Lee
Hilary Hahn

Friday, July 5, 2024
8:00 PM

The 2024 Tanglewood season kicks off with a romantic tour de force: an all-Beethoven program headlined by violinist Gil Shaham in the composer’s Violin Concerto. Andris Nelsons also leads the BSO in the Symphony No. 3, the “Eroica” Symphony, an emotionally expansive piece that redefined what a symphony was by transforming the heroic journey into symphonic form.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Gil Shaham, violin

ALL-BEETHOVEN program
Violin Concerto
Symphony No. 3 Eroica

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Hilary HahnAndris NelsonsBoston Symphony OrchestraLudwig van Beethoven