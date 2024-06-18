Gil Shaham and Opening Night at Tanglewood!

Friday, July 5, 2024

8:00 PM

The 2024 Tanglewood season kicks off with a romantic tour de force: an all-Beethoven program headlined by violinist Gil Shaham in the composer’s Violin Concerto. Andris Nelsons also leads the BSO in the Symphony No. 3, the “Eroica” Symphony, an emotionally expansive piece that redefined what a symphony was by transforming the heroic journey into symphonic form.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Gil Shaham, violin

ALL-BEETHOVEN program

Violin Concerto

Symphony No. 3 Eroica