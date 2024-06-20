© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

“Apollon musagète” and “Scheherazade,” with the BSO at Tanglewood

Published July 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
People crowd the lawn at the Koussevitzky Music Shed to enjoy the music and watch Andris Nelsons conduct the BSO on a large screen.
Fred Collins
A summer evening at Tanglewood

Friday, July 12, 2024
8:00 PM

The Boston Ballet and its artistic director Mikko Nissinen join Andris Nelsons and the BSO for an evening celebrating dance and storytelling. Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony in Stravinsky’s Apollon musagète, a tale of the Greek god Apollo and three muses of artistic inspiration, and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, a searing and dramatic piece inspired by the story of “One Thousand and One Nights.”

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor

Igor STRAVINSKY Apollon musagète*
Nikolai RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Scheherazade

*Apollon musagète is being danced at Tanglewood by the Boston Ballet

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Boston BalletAndris NelsonsNikolai Rimsky-KorsakovIgor Stravinsky