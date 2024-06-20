“Apollon musagète” and “Scheherazade,” with the BSO at Tanglewood

Friday, July 12, 2024

8:00 PM

The Boston Ballet and its artistic director Mikko Nissinen join Andris Nelsons and the BSO for an evening celebrating dance and storytelling. Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony in Stravinsky’s Apollon musagète, a tale of the Greek god Apollo and three muses of artistic inspiration, and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, a searing and dramatic piece inspired by the story of “One Thousand and One Nights.”

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Igor STRAVINSKY Apollon musagète*

Nikolai RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Scheherazade

*Apollon musagète is being danced at Tanglewood by the Boston Ballet