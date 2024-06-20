Hadelich, Prokofiev, and the BSO at Tanglewood

Sunday, July 14, 2024

7:00 PM

Augustin Hadelich is the soloist in Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2 in a Boston Symphony concert led by Andris Nelsons that also features Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7 and Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Forward Into Light, a meditation on “perseverance, bravery, and alliance.”

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Sarah KIRKLAND SNIDER Forward into Light

Sergei PROKOFIEV Violin Concerto No. 2

Antonín DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 7