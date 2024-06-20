© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Hadelich, Prokofiev, and the BSO at Tanglewood

Published July 14, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT
Augustin Hadelich sits on the sill of a large stained-glass window. He sits in all black, holding his violin and looking at the camera.
Suxiao Yang
Augustin Hadelich

Sunday, July 14, 2024
7:00 PM

Augustin Hadelich is the soloist in Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2 in a Boston Symphony concert led by Andris Nelsons that also features Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7 and Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Forward Into Light, a meditation on “perseverance, bravery, and alliance.”

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Augustin Hadelich, violin

Sarah KIRKLAND SNIDER Forward into Light 
Sergei PROKOFIEV Violin Concerto No. 2
Antonín DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 7

