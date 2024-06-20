Hadelich, Prokofiev, and the BSO at Tanglewood
Sunday, July 14, 2024
7:00 PM
Augustin Hadelich is the soloist in Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2 in a Boston Symphony concert led by Andris Nelsons that also features Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7 and Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Forward Into Light, a meditation on “perseverance, bravery, and alliance.”
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Augustin Hadelich, violin
Sarah KIRKLAND SNIDER Forward into Light
Sergei PROKOFIEV Violin Concerto No. 2
Antonín DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 7