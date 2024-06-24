© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sarah Kirkland Snider

  • Augustin Hadelich sits on the sill of a large stained-glass window. He sits in all black, holding his violin and looking at the camera.
    Hadelich, Prokofiev, and the BSO at Tanglewood
    Augustin Hadelich is the soloist in Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2 on a program including Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7 and Sarah Kirkland Snider’s "Forward Into Light", a meditation on “perseverance, bravery, and alliance.”