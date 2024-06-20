© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Yuja Wang and the BSO at Tanglewood

Published July 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Yuja Wang wears a bright yellow, sleeveless gown against a rich purple background. She lays her head and folded arms on a grand piano and stares at the camera.
Julia Wesely
Yuja Wang

Saturday, July 13, 2024
8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons conducts a Boston Symphony program that includes Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto, with soloist Yuja Wang, as well as two pieces by Duke Ellington and Carlos Simon’s “Warmth from Other Suns.”

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Yuja Wang, piano

Carlos SIMON Warmth from Other Suns, for string orchestra
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4
Duke ELLINGTON Three Black Kings
ELLINGTON A Tone Parallel to Harlem

