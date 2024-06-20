Yuja Wang and the BSO at Tanglewood

Saturday, July 13, 2024

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons conducts a Boston Symphony program that includes Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto, with soloist Yuja Wang, as well as two pieces by Duke Ellington and Carlos Simon’s “Warmth from Other Suns.”

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yuja Wang, piano

Carlos SIMON Warmth from Other Suns, for string orchestra

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4

Duke ELLINGTON Three Black Kings

ELLINGTON A Tone Parallel to Harlem