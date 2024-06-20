Yuja Wang and the BSO at Tanglewood
Saturday, July 13, 2024
8:00 PM
Andris Nelsons conducts a Boston Symphony program that includes Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto, with soloist Yuja Wang, as well as two pieces by Duke Ellington and Carlos Simon’s “Warmth from Other Suns.”
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Yuja Wang, piano
Carlos SIMON Warmth from Other Suns, for string orchestra
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4
Duke ELLINGTON Three Black Kings
ELLINGTON A Tone Parallel to Harlem