Saturday, July 27, 2024

8:00 PM

Jean-Yves Thibaudet is the soloist in Khachaturian’s vibrant, colorful Piano Concerto, part of a program that also includes Tania León's Pulitzer prize-winning Stride and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, the “Pathétique.”

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Tania LEÓN STRIDE

Aram KHACHATURIAN Piano Concerto

Pyotr TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 6, Pathétique