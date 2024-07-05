© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven’s Ninth with Lintu and the BSO

Published August 25, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT
A colorful collage of conductor Hannu Lintu and the four soloists.
Marco Borggreve: Lintu; © Clare Park: Dandy; Tom Gradwell: Thomas; Jennifer Toole: Braid; Noah Elliot Morrison: Tines
Clockwise, from left: Hannu Lintu, Jess Dandy, Elgan Llŷr Thomas, Ambur Braid, and Davóne Tines

Sunday, August 25, 2024
7:00 PM

In a time-honored Tanglewood tradition, soloists Ambur Braid, Jess Dandy, Elgan Llŷr Thomas, and Davóne Tines join the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and its “Ode to Joy,” conducted by Hannu Lintu. The concert opens with a sacred motet by Bruckner, titled “Behold a great priest.”

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Hannu Lintu, conductor
Ambur Braid, soprano
Jess Dandy, contralto
Elgan Llŷr Thomas, tenor
Davóne Tines, bass
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
James Burton, conductor

Anton BRUCKNER Ecce sacerdos magnus
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9

