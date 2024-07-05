Beethoven’s Ninth with Lintu and the BSO
Sunday, August 25, 2024
7:00 PM
In a time-honored Tanglewood tradition, soloists Ambur Braid, Jess Dandy, Elgan Llŷr Thomas, and Davóne Tines join the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and its “Ode to Joy,” conducted by Hannu Lintu. The concert opens with a sacred motet by Bruckner, titled “Behold a great priest.”
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Hannu Lintu, conductor
Ambur Braid, soprano
Jess Dandy, contralto
Elgan Llŷr Thomas, tenor
Davóne Tines, bass
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
James Burton, conductor
Anton BRUCKNER Ecce sacerdos magnus
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9