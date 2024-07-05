Beethoven’s Ninth with Lintu and the BSO

Sunday, August 25, 2024

7:00 PM

In a time-honored Tanglewood tradition, soloists Ambur Braid, Jess Dandy, Elgan Llŷr Thomas, and Davóne Tines join the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and its “Ode to Joy,” conducted by Hannu Lintu. The concert opens with a sacred motet by Bruckner, titled “Behold a great priest.”

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Hannu Lintu, conductor

Ambur Braid, soprano

Jess Dandy, contralto

Elgan Llŷr Thomas, tenor

Davóne Tines, bass

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

Anton BRUCKNER Ecce sacerdos magnus

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9