Bell, Gerstein, and Isserlis at Tanglewood
Sunday, August 4, 2024
7:00 PM
In a Boston Symphony concert led by Alan Gilbert, violinist Joshua Bell, pianist Kirill Gerstein, and cellist Steven Isserlis are the soloists in Beethoven's Triple Concerto, a masterpiece that broke new ground in its day. The concert closes with Beethoven’s spirited and buoyant Symphony No. 4.
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Alan Gilbert, conductor
Kirill Gerstein, piano
Joshua Bell, violin
Steven Isserlis, cello
ALL-BEETHOVEN program
Triple Concerto
Symphony No. 4