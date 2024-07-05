© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Bell, Gerstein, and Isserlis at Tanglewood

Published August 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT
Gerstein wears a navy suit jacket and smiles at the camera. He has a short beard and brown eyes. Bell and Isserlis both wear black shirts. Bell smiles at the camera, tossing his shaggy, brown hair back. Isserlis looks left of camera and doesn't smile. He has long, curly gray hair.
Marco Borggreve: Gerstein; Phillip Knott: Bell; Kevin Davis: Isserlis
From left: Kirill Gerstein, Joshua Bell, and Steven Isserlis

Sunday, August 4, 2024
7:00 PM

In a Boston Symphony concert led by Alan Gilbert, violinist Joshua Bell, pianist Kirill Gerstein, and cellist Steven Isserlis are the soloists in Beethoven's Triple Concerto, a masterpiece that broke new ground in its day. The concert closes with Beethoven’s spirited and buoyant Symphony No. 4.

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Alan Gilbert, conductor
Kirill Gerstein, piano
Joshua Bell, violin
Steven Isserlis, cello

ALL-BEETHOVEN program
Triple Concerto
Symphony No. 4

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra TanglewoodJoshua BellSteven IsserlisKirill GersteinAlan GilbertBoston Symphony OrchestraLudwig van Beethoven