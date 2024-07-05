Bell, Gerstein, and Isserlis at Tanglewood

Sunday, August 4, 2024

7:00 PM

In a Boston Symphony concert led by Alan Gilbert, violinist Joshua Bell, pianist Kirill Gerstein, and cellist Steven Isserlis are the soloists in Beethoven's Triple Concerto, a masterpiece that broke new ground in its day. The concert closes with Beethoven’s spirited and buoyant Symphony No. 4.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Alan Gilbert, conductor

Kirill Gerstein, piano

Joshua Bell, violin

Steven Isserlis, cello

ALL-BEETHOVEN program

Triple Concerto

Symphony No. 4