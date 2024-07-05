Midori at Tanglewood with the Boston Symphony Orchestra
Friday, August 16, 2024
8:00 PM
BSO Assistant Conductor Samy Rachid leads the orchestra for the first time in an all-Russian program that begins with Svetlanov’s emotional “Dawn in the Field,'' followed by Prokofiev’s First Violin Concerto, with soloist Midori, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, a piece celebrating victory through strife.
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Samy Rachid, conductor
Midori, violin
Evgeny SVETLANOV Dawn in the Field
Sergei PROKOFIEV Violin Concerto No. 1
Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5