The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Midori at Tanglewood with the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Published August 16, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Midori wears a black dress with lace sleeves. Her dark hair is slicked back into a bun, and a pearl hangs from her ear. She holds her violin across her chest, and she smiles softly at the camera.
Timothy Greenfield-Sanders
Midori

Friday, August 16, 2024
8:00 PM

BSO Assistant Conductor Samy Rachid leads the orchestra for the first time in an all-Russian program that begins with Svetlanov’s emotional “Dawn in the Field,'' followed by Prokofiev’s First Violin Concerto, with soloist Midori, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, a piece celebrating victory through strife.

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Samy Rachid, conductor
Midori, violin

Evgeny SVETLANOV Dawn in the Field
Sergei PROKOFIEV Violin Concerto No. 1
Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5

