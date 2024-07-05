© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Strauss at Tanglewood, with Nelsons and the BSO

Published August 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Andris Nelsons, dressed in concert black, has his baton and arms raised above the orchestra, who are all dressed in white.
Hilary Scott
Andris Nelsons conducts the BSO at Tanglewood

Friday, August 2, 2024
8:00 PM

The Boston Symphony and Andris Nelsons perform a full program of dynamic, graceful, and emotionally riveting works by Richard Strauss, including music from Die Frau ohne Schatten and Der Rosenkavalier.

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor

ALL-STRAUSS program, including
Symphonic Fantasy from Die Frau ohne Schatten
“Dreaming by the Fireside,” from Intermezzo
Suite from Der Rosenkavalier

Recorded on Jul 7, 2024.

