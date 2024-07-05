Strauss at Tanglewood, with Nelsons and the BSO
Friday, August 2, 2024
8:00 PM
The Boston Symphony and Andris Nelsons perform a full program of dynamic, graceful, and emotionally riveting works by Richard Strauss, including music from Die Frau ohne Schatten and Der Rosenkavalier.
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
ALL-STRAUSS program, including
Symphonic Fantasy from Die Frau ohne Schatten
“Dreaming by the Fireside,” from Intermezzo
Suite from Der Rosenkavalier
Recorded on Jul 7, 2024.