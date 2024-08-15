© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood

Nelsons, the BSO, and Mahler’s Monumental “Symphony of a Thousand”

Published October 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Photo: Marco Borggreve
Photo: Marco Borggreve

Mahler’s Eighth Symphony, the so-called “Symphony of a Thousand,” for eight soloists, large chorus, children’s chorus, organ, and orchestra, was the composer’s most ambitious work musically and philosophically. By uniting two poems in two different languages: the Latin hymn “Veni, creator spiritus” and the redemptive final scene of German Goethe’s Faust, Mahler strives to express the widest possible scope of spiritual optimism.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Latonia Moore, soprano 1
Christine Goerke, soprano 2
Ying Fang, soprano 3
Mihoko Fujimura, mezzo-soprano 1
Gerhild Romberger, mezzo-soprano 2
Andreas Schager, tenor
Michael Nagy, baritone
Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
James Burton, conductor
Boys of the St. Paul’s Choir School
Brandon Straub, Music Director

Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 8

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood Boston Symphony OrchestraTanglewood Festival ChorusJames BurtonAndris NelsonsGustav Mahler