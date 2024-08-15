Nelsons, the BSO, and Mahler’s Monumental “Symphony of a Thousand”

Mahler’s Eighth Symphony, the so-called “Symphony of a Thousand,” for eight soloists, large chorus, children’s chorus, organ, and orchestra, was the composer’s most ambitious work musically and philosophically. By uniting two poems in two different languages: the Latin hymn “Veni, creator spiritus” and the redemptive final scene of German Goethe’s Faust, Mahler strives to express the widest possible scope of spiritual optimism.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Latonia Moore, soprano 1

Christine Goerke, soprano 2

Ying Fang, soprano 3

Mihoko Fujimura, mezzo-soprano 1

Gerhild Romberger, mezzo-soprano 2

Andreas Schager, tenor

Michael Nagy, baritone

Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

Boys of the St. Paul’s Choir School

Brandon Straub, Music Director

Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 8