Nelsons, the BSO, and Mahler’s Monumental “Symphony of a Thousand”
Mahler’s Eighth Symphony, the so-called “Symphony of a Thousand,” for eight soloists, large chorus, children’s chorus, organ, and orchestra, was the composer’s most ambitious work musically and philosophically. By uniting two poems in two different languages: the Latin hymn “Veni, creator spiritus” and the redemptive final scene of German Goethe’s Faust, Mahler strives to express the widest possible scope of spiritual optimism.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Latonia Moore, soprano 1
Christine Goerke, soprano 2
Ying Fang, soprano 3
Mihoko Fujimura, mezzo-soprano 1
Gerhild Romberger, mezzo-soprano 2
Andreas Schager, tenor
Michael Nagy, baritone
Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
James Burton, conductor
Boys of the St. Paul’s Choir School
Brandon Straub, Music Director
Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 8