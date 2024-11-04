Baibe Skride and the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, May 3, 2025

8:00 PM

Latvian violinist Baiba Skride brings her signature dulcet tones to Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 1. The whole piece is filled with Jewish klezmer influence at a time when antisemitism was on the rise in the USSR, a demonstration of Shostakovich’s ability to fold messages of revolution and resistance into his music

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Baiba Skride, violin

ALL-SHOSTAKOVICH program

Violin Concerto No. 1

Symphony No. 8