The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Baibe Skride and the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Published May 3, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Baiba Skride wears black against a black background. Her face, framed by her dark hair, and her hands holding her violin are the only visible parts of her amidst the darkness. She has bright green eyes, and she looks at the camera mischeviously.
Marco Borggreve
Violinist Baiba Skride

Saturday, May 3, 2025
8:00 PM

Latvian violinist Baiba Skride brings her signature dulcet tones to Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 1. The whole piece is filled with Jewish klezmer influence at a time when antisemitism was on the rise in the USSR, a demonstration of Shostakovich’s ability to fold messages of revolution and resistance into his music

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Baiba Skride, violin

ALL-SHOSTAKOVICH program
Violin Concerto No. 1
Symphony No. 8

The Boston Symphony Orchestra