Baibe Skride and the Boston Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, May 3, 2025
8:00 PM
Latvian violinist Baiba Skride brings her signature dulcet tones to Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 1. The whole piece is filled with Jewish klezmer influence at a time when antisemitism was on the rise in the USSR, a demonstration of Shostakovich’s ability to fold messages of revolution and resistance into his music
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Baiba Skride, violin
ALL-SHOSTAKOVICH program
Violin Concerto No. 1
Symphony No. 8