John Coltrane’s Symphonic Legacy with the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, March 22, 2025

8:00 PM

Considered one of the most preeminent jazz artists of all time, and one of the most influential musical artists of any genre, John Coltrane has truly played a part in shaping the music of today. Coltrane: Legacy for Orchestra is a new live concert experience re-framing some of John Coltrane’s most popular and influential works with lush orchestrations, accompanied by exclusive and recently exhibited personal photographs of John Coltrane.

Edwin Outwater, conductor

John COLTRANE Legacy for Orchestra

Arranged and curated by Carlos Simon