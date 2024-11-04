© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

John Coltrane’s Symphonic Legacy with the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Published March 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Edwin Outwater stands in front of a wall painted in bright yellow and blue. He has salt and pepper hair and a close beard. He looks at the camera with his hazel eyes and smiles.
David J. Kim
Conductor Edwin Outwater

Saturday, March 22, 2025
8:00 PM

Considered one of the most preeminent jazz artists of all time, and one of the most influential musical artists of any genre, John Coltrane has truly played a part in shaping the music of today. Coltrane: Legacy for Orchestra is a new live concert experience re-framing some of John Coltrane’s most popular and influential works with lush orchestrations, accompanied by exclusive and recently exhibited personal photographs of John Coltrane.

Edwin Outwater, conductor

John COLTRANE Legacy for Orchestra

Arranged and curated by Carlos Simon

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Edwin OutwaterBoston Symphony OrchestraJohn ColtraneCarlos Simon