Mozart’s Requiem with Dima Slobodeniouk and the BSO

Saturday, March 29, 2025

8:00 PM

The BSO and guest conductor Dima Slobodeniouk probe the intersection of quiet contemplation and fervent prayers, beginning with Arvo Pärt's Tabula Rasa — an introspective piece exploring silence, space, and spirituality that quietly changed the shape of 20th century music, and concluding with Mozart’s Requiem, an era-defining orchestral and choral work.

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Erin Morley, soprano

Avery Amereau, mezzo-soprano

Simon Bode, tenor

Morris Robinson, bass

Tanglewood Festival Chorus,

James Burton, conductor

Arvo PÄRT Tabula Rasa

W.A. MOZART Requiem