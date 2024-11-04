Mozart’s Requiem with Dima Slobodeniouk and the BSO
Saturday, March 29, 2025
8:00 PM
The BSO and guest conductor Dima Slobodeniouk probe the intersection of quiet contemplation and fervent prayers, beginning with Arvo Pärt's Tabula Rasa — an introspective piece exploring silence, space, and spirituality that quietly changed the shape of 20th century music, and concluding with Mozart’s Requiem, an era-defining orchestral and choral work.
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Erin Morley, soprano
Avery Amereau, mezzo-soprano
Simon Bode, tenor
Morris Robinson, bass
Tanglewood Festival Chorus,
James Burton, conductor
Arvo PÄRT Tabula Rasa
W.A. MOZART Requiem