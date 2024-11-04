© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Mozart’s Requiem with Dima Slobodeniouk and the BSO

Published March 29, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Clockwise from left: Dima Slobodeniouk, Simon Bode, Avery Amereau, Morris Robinson, and Erin Morley
Marco Borggreve: Slobodeniouk; Karsten Schmidt Hern: Bode; Carina Giacomelli: Amereau; Lawrence Brownlee: Robinson; Chris Gonz: Morley
Clockwise from left: Dima Slobodeniouk, Simon Bode, Avery Amereau, Morris Robinson, and Erin Morley

Saturday, March 29, 2025
8:00 PM

The BSO and guest conductor Dima Slobodeniouk probe the intersection of quiet contemplation and fervent prayers, beginning with Arvo Pärt's Tabula Rasa — an introspective piece exploring silence, space, and spirituality that quietly changed the shape of 20th century music, and concluding with Mozart’s Requiem, an era-defining orchestral and choral work.

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor 
Erin Morley, soprano
Avery Amereau, mezzo-soprano
Simon Bode, tenor
Morris Robinson, bass
Tanglewood Festival Chorus,
 James Burton, conductor

Arvo PÄRT Tabula Rasa
W.A. MOZART Requiem

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Wolfgang Amadeus MozartDima SlobodenioukBoston Symphony OrchestraArvo PartErin MorleyAvery AmereauSimon BodeMorris RobinsonTanglewood Festival ChorusJames Burton