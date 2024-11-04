Rachmaninoff and Bartok with Eun Sun Kim and Inon Barnatan

Saturday, March 8, 2025

8:00 PM

South Korean conductor Eun Sun Kim makes her BSO debut with a trio of pieces exploring innovation within tradition. Inon Barnatan is the soloist in Bartók’s Third Piano Concerto, a love letter to his wife and his home country. The program opens with Anatoly Liadov’s The Enchanted Lake and concludes with Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 3.

Eun Sun Kim, conductor

Inon Barnatan, piano

Anatoly LIADOV The Enchanted Lake

Béla BARTÓK Piano Concerto No. 3

Sergei RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 3