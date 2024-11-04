© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Rachmaninoff and Bartok with Eun Sun Kim and Inon Barnatan

Published March 8, 2025 at 8:00 PM EST
Eun Sun Kim leans against a white wall in a black suit jacket. She has long, dark brown hair and brown eyes. She looks at the camera and smiles softly. Inon Barnatan poses in front of a bright yellow wall. He wears a leather jacket and has hazel eyes. He leans forward and looks at the camera, smiling softly.
Kim Tae-hwan: Kim; Marco Borggreve: Barnatan
Conductor Eun Sun Kim and pianist Inon Barnatan

Saturday, March 8, 2025
8:00 PM

South Korean conductor Eun Sun Kim makes her BSO debut with a trio of pieces exploring innovation within tradition. Inon Barnatan is the soloist in Bartók’s Third Piano Concerto, a love letter to his wife and his home country. The program opens with Anatoly Liadov’s The Enchanted Lake and concludes with Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 3.

Eun Sun Kim, conductor
Inon Barnatan, piano

Anatoly LIADOV The Enchanted Lake
Béla BARTÓK Piano Concerto No. 3
Sergei RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 3

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Eun Sun KimInon BarnatanAnatoly LiadovBela BartokSergei RachmaninoffBoston Symphony Orchestra