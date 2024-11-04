Shostakovich, Stravinsky and World Premiere with the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, April 26, 2025

8:00 PM

This program pairs Shostakovich’s introspective, classically elegant Sixth Symphony with Stravinsky’s austerely profound Symphony of Psalms, commissioned by Serge Koussevitzky for the BSO’s 50th anniversary. The BSO commissioned Aleksandra Vrebalov to compose a psalm setting using the same musical forces as Stravinsky’s masterpiece. Originally from the former Yugoslavia and winner of the prestigious 2023 Grawemeyer Award, Vrebalov composes music of deeply spiritual humanism influenced in part by Byzantine chant.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Tanglewood Festival Chorus,

James Burton, conductor

Aleksandra VREBALOV New work for chorus and orchestra (world premiere; BSO commission)

Igor STRAVINSKY Symphony of Psalms

Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 6