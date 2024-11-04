Shostakovich’s Message of Resistance with Yo-Yo Ma and the BSO

Saturday, April 12, 2025

8:00 PM

Dmitri Shostakovich often folded messages of revolution and resistance into his music during a politically turbulent time. Yo-Yo Ma brings the specter of resistance in Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto; a prime example of the composer using music to protest an authoritarian regime. The program concludes with his Symphony No. 11, The Year 1905.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

ALL-SHOSTAKOVICH program

Cello Concerto No. 1

Symphony No. 11, The Year 1905

This concert will take place on Friday April 11th, and be broadcast on Saturday April 12th.