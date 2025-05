Opening Night at Tanglewood, with Daniil Trifinov!

Saturday, July 5, 2025

8:00 PM

The 2025 Tanglewood season opens with an All-Rachmaninoff program, headlined by pianist Daniil Trifonov.The concert begins with the composer’s daunting Piano Concerto No. 3 and closes with the drama and excitement of Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, all led by Music Director Andris Nelsons.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Daniil Trifonov, piano

ALL-RACHMANINOFF program

Piano Concerto No. 3

Symphonic Dances

