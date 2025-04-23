© 2025
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Ravel, the BSO, and Seong-Jin Cho at Tanglewood

Published July 12, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Seong-Jin Cho wears a black turtleneck and leans forward, balancing his chin on his thumbs. He looks off camera and smiles softly.
Christoph Köstlin
Pianist Seong-Jin Cho

Saturday, July 12, 2025
8:00 PM

Pianist Seong-Jin Cho is the soloist in both of Ravel’s concertos for his instrument, and Music Director Andris Nelsons conducts Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and La Mer.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Claude DEBUSSY Prelude to The Afternoon of a Faun
Maurice RAVEL Piano Concerto in G
RAVEL Piano Concerto for the Left Hand
DEBUSSY La Mer

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

