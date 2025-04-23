Ravel, the BSO, and Seong-Jin Cho at Tanglewood

Saturday, July 12, 2025

8:00 PM

Pianist Seong-Jin Cho is the soloist in both of Ravel’s concertos for his instrument, and Music Director Andris Nelsons conducts Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and La Mer.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Claude DEBUSSY Prelude to The Afternoon of a Faun

Maurice RAVEL Piano Concerto in G

RAVEL Piano Concerto for the Left Hand

DEBUSSY La Mer

