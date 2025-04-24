A John Williams World Premiere with Emmanuel Ax at Tanglewood
Saturday, July 26, 2025
8:00 PM
Music Director Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in the world premiere of John Williams’s Piano Concerto, inspired by three legendary jazz pianists and written for soloist Emanuel Ax, part of a program that also includes the epic musical journey of Mahler’s Symphony No. 1.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Emanuel Ax, piano
John WILLIAMS Piano Concerto (world premiere)
Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 1
