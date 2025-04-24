© 2025
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

A John Williams World Premiere with Emmanuel Ax at Tanglewood

Published July 26, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Emanuel Ax wears glasses, a navy suit, and a pink button down. He stands in a stone building with sun pouring in through it's windows.
Nigel Parry
Pianist Emanuel Ax

Saturday, July 26, 2025
8:00 PM

Music Director Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in the world premiere of John Williams’s Piano Concerto, inspired by three legendary jazz pianists and written for soloist Emanuel Ax, part of a program that also includes the epic musical journey of Mahler’s Symphony No. 1.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Emanuel Ax, piano

John WILLIAMS Piano Concerto (world premiere)
Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 1

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Gustav MahlerJohn WilliamsEmanuel AxAndris NelsonsBoston Symphony OrchestraTanglewood