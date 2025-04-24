A John Williams World Premiere with Emmanuel Ax at Tanglewood

Saturday, July 26, 2025

8:00 PM

Music Director Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in the world premiere of John Williams’s Piano Concerto, inspired by three legendary jazz pianists and written for soloist Emanuel Ax, part of a program that also includes the epic musical journey of Mahler’s Symphony No. 1.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

John WILLIAMS Piano Concerto (world premiere)

Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 1

