Lang Lang and the BSO Play Saint-Saëns at Tanglewood

Sunday, July 27, 2025

7:00 PM

Lang Lang is the soloist in the beautifully romantic Piano Concerto No. 2 by Saint-Saëns in a program led by Andris Nelsons that also includes Gabriela Ortiz’s exuberant La Calaca, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, the Pastoral.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Lang Lang, piano

Gabriela ORTIZ La Calaca, for string orchestra

Camille SAINT-SÄENS Piano Concerto No. 2

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 6, Pastoral

