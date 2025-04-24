© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Lang Lang and the BSO Play Saint-Saëns at Tanglewood

Published July 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
Lang Lang stands in a colorful shirt in front of a floral background, all painted white. He holds a yellow flower in his hand, and he smiles softly at the camera.
Olaf Heine
Pianist Lang Lang

Sunday, July 27, 2025
7:00 PM

Lang Lang is the soloist in the beautifully romantic Piano Concerto No. 2 by Saint-Saëns in a program led by Andris Nelsons that also includes Gabriela Ortiz’s exuberant La Calaca, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, the Pastoral.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Lang Lang, piano

Gabriela ORTIZ La Calaca, for string orchestra
Camille SAINT-SÄENS Piano Concerto No. 2
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 6, Pastoral

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Lang LangBoston Symphony OrchestraTanglewoodAndris NelsonsGabriela OrtizCamille Saint-SaensLudwig van Beethoven