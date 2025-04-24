Lang Lang and the BSO Play Saint-Saëns at Tanglewood
Sunday, July 27, 2025
7:00 PM
Lang Lang is the soloist in the beautifully romantic Piano Concerto No. 2 by Saint-Saëns in a program led by Andris Nelsons that also includes Gabriela Ortiz’s exuberant La Calaca, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, the Pastoral.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Lang Lang, piano
Gabriela ORTIZ La Calaca, for string orchestra
Camille SAINT-SÄENS Piano Concerto No. 2
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 6, Pastoral
