The Boston Symphony Orchestra

María Dueñas Plays Mendelssohn in her BSO Debut at Tanglewood

Published July 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
A close up of María Dueñas. She has dark eyes and long brown hair, pushed behind her shoulders. She turns her head away from the camera, but keeps her eyes on us. She smiles sweetly.
Xenie Zasetskaya
Violinist María Dueñas

Friday, July 25, 2025
8:00 PM

María Dueñas, described by BSO President and CEO Chad Smith as part of “the next generation of great violinists,” makes her Boston Symphony debut with Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in a program that traverses a sea of emotions, from the Air from Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3 to the Adagio from Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 10 Mendelssohn’s Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
María Dueñas, violin

J.S. BACH Air, from Orchestral Suite No. 3
Gustav MAHLER Adagio from Symphony No. 10
Felix MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto
MENDELSSOHN Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
