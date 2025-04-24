María Dueñas Plays Mendelssohn in her BSO Debut at Tanglewood

Friday, July 25, 2025

8:00 PM

María Dueñas, described by BSO President and CEO Chad Smith as part of “the next generation of great violinists,” makes her Boston Symphony debut with Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in a program that traverses a sea of emotions, from the Air from Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3 to the Adagio from Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 10 Mendelssohn’s Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

María Dueñas, violin

J.S. BACH Air, from Orchestral Suite No. 3

Gustav MAHLER Adagio from Symphony No. 10

Felix MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto

MENDELSSOHN Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage

