Elim Chan’s Conducts Rachmaninoff and Korngold at Tanglewood

Saturday, August 2, 2025

8:00 PM

The first woman to win the prestigious Donatella Flick Conducting Competition, rising star Elim Chan makes her Tanglewood debut conducting Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 and Korngold’s virtuosic Violin Concerto, with acclaimed violinist Leonidas Kavakos.

Elim Chan, conductor

Leonidas Kavakos, violin

Erich KORNGOLD Violin Concerto

Sergei RACHMONNOFF Symphony No. 2

