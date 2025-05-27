© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Slobodeniouk, Queyras, and the BSO at Tanglewood

Published August 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
A collage of Jean-Guihen Queyras and Dima Slobodeniouk in violet pink hues. Queyras sits with his cello and smiles widely at the camera, and Slobodeniouk looks away from the camera and smiles softly.
Courtesy of the artist: Queyras; Marco Borggreve: Slobodeniouk
Cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras and conductor Dima Slobodeniouk

Friday, August 15, 2025
8:00 PM

Dima Slobodeniouk returns to Tanglewood to conduct Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte and Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme, featuring cello soloist Jean-Guihen Queyras in his BSO debut. The concert closes with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 and its joyful fourth movement.

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello

Caroline SHAW Entr’acte, for string orchestra
Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Variations on a Rococo Theme, for cello and orchestra
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 4

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra TanglewoodDima SlobodenioukJean-Guihen QueyrasBoston Symphony OrchestraCaroline ShawPiotr Ilyich TchaikovskyLudwig van Beethoven