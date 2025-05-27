Slobodeniouk, Queyras, and the BSO at Tanglewood
Friday, August 15, 2025
8:00 PM
Dima Slobodeniouk returns to Tanglewood to conduct Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte and Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme, featuring cello soloist Jean-Guihen Queyras in his BSO debut. The concert closes with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 and its joyful fourth movement.
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello
Caroline SHAW Entr’acte, for string orchestra
Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Variations on a Rococo Theme, for cello and orchestra
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 4
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.