The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Thibaudet and Liszt’s Second Piano Concerto, at Tanglewood

Published August 17, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
Thibaudet stands against the blue California sky in a black and gold suit. He wears a large silver pendant and stares at the camera powerfully.
Andrew Eccles
Pianist Jean Yves Thibaudet

Sunday, August 17, 2025
7:00 PM

Superstar pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet joins Dima Slobodeniouk in the Berkshires to perform Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2 on a program that also features two works by Sibelius and Threnody, an homage to the Finnish composer, written by William Grant Still.

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

William Grant STILL Threnody (In Memory of Jan Sibelius) 
Franz LISZT Piano Concerto No. 2
Jean SIBELIUS Valse triste 
SIBELIUS Symphony No. 3

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

