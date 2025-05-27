Thibaudet and Liszt’s Second Piano Concerto, at Tanglewood
Sunday, August 17, 2025
7:00 PM
Superstar pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet joins Dima Slobodeniouk in the Berkshires to perform Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2 on a program that also features two works by Sibelius and Threnody, an homage to the Finnish composer, written by William Grant Still.
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
William Grant STILL Threnody (In Memory of Jan Sibelius)
Franz LISZT Piano Concerto No. 2
Jean SIBELIUS Valse triste
SIBELIUS Symphony No. 3
