Thibaudet and Liszt’s Second Piano Concerto, at Tanglewood

Sunday, August 17, 2025

7:00 PM

Superstar pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet joins Dima Slobodeniouk in the Berkshires to perform Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2 on a program that also features two works by Sibelius and Threnody, an homage to the Finnish composer, written by William Grant Still.

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

William Grant STILL Threnody (In Memory of Jan Sibelius)

Franz LISZT Piano Concerto No. 2

Jean SIBELIUS Valse triste

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 3

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.