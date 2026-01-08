Mälkki, the Jussens, and a BSO World Premiere
Saturday, April 18, 2026
8:00 PM
Dutch duo-pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen perform a BSO-commissioned piece written for them by American composer and Grawemeyer Award-winner Andrew Norman. Finnish conductor Susanna Mälkki also leads the BSO in Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances and Ravel’s beloved Mother Goose suite.
Susanna Mälkki, conductor
Lucas and Arthur Jussen, pianos
Maurice RAVEL Mother Goose Suite
Andrew NORMAN New Work for two pianos and orchestra (world premiere; BSO co-commission)
Sergei RACHMANINOFF Symphonic Dances
