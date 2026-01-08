© 2026
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Mälkki, the Jussens, and a BSO World Premiere

Published April 18, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Conductor Susanna Mälkki, joined by pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen
Jiyang Chen: Mälkki; Jesaja Hizkia: Jussens
Conductor Susanna Mälkki, joined by pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen

Saturday, April 18, 2026
8:00 PM

Dutch duo-pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen perform a BSO-commissioned piece written for them by American composer and Grawemeyer Award-winner Andrew Norman. Finnish conductor Susanna Mälkki also leads the BSO in Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances and Ravel’s beloved Mother Goose suite.

Susanna Mälkki, conductor
Lucas and Arthur Jussen, pianos

Maurice RAVEL Mother Goose Suite
Andrew NORMAN New Work for two pianos and orchestra (world premiere; BSO co-commission)
Sergei RACHMANINOFF Symphonic Dances

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Susanna MalkkiArthur and Lucas JussenMaurice RavelSergei RachmaninoffBoston Symphony Orchestra