The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Carlos Simon’s “Good News Mass,” with Wilkins and the BSO

Published January 31, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST
BSO Composer Chair Carlos Simon and BSO Conductor Thomas Wilkins
Marco Borggreve: Simon and Wilkins
/
Boston Symphony Orchestra
BSO Composer Chair Carlos Simon and BSO Conductor Thomas Wilkins

Saturday, January 31, 2026
8:00 PM

BSO Conductor Thomas Wilkins leads the Boston premiere of Good News Mass, a new co-commission by Composer Chair Carlos Simon that includes narration by librettist and spoken word artist Marc Bamuthi Joseph and vocal contributions by tenor Zebulon Ellis, gospel choruses, and others. Simon’s mass is paired with another work of faith by contemporary Jewish composer David Lang. Inspired by the world of Charles Ives and the simplicity of New England hymns, poor hymnal was composed for the Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble The Crossing, using a wide variety of texts to contemplate how we respond to those in need.

Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Jekalyn Carr, soprano
Melvin Crispel III, alto
Zebulon Ellis, tenor
Marc Bamuthi Joseph, librettist and spoken word artist
The Crossing
Donald Nally, Artistic Director
Gospel Choruses 
Dennis Slaughter, Guest Chorus Director

David LANG Selections from poor hymnal
Carlos SIMON Good News Mass (with video by Melina Matsoukas; BSO co-commission)

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.

