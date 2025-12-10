Carlos Simon’s “Good News Mass,” with Wilkins and the BSO

Saturday, January 31, 2026

8:00 PM

BSO Conductor Thomas Wilkins leads the Boston premiere of Good News Mass, a new co-commission by Composer Chair Carlos Simon that includes narration by librettist and spoken word artist Marc Bamuthi Joseph and vocal contributions by tenor Zebulon Ellis, gospel choruses, and others. Simon’s mass is paired with another work of faith by contemporary Jewish composer David Lang. Inspired by the world of Charles Ives and the simplicity of New England hymns, poor hymnal was composed for the Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble The Crossing, using a wide variety of texts to contemplate how we respond to those in need.

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Jekalyn Carr, soprano

Melvin Crispel III, alto

Zebulon Ellis, tenor

Marc Bamuthi Joseph, librettist and spoken word artist

The Crossing

Donald Nally, Artistic Director

Gospel Choruses

Dennis Slaughter, Guest Chorus Director

David LANG Selections from poor hymnal

Carlos SIMON Good News Mass (with video by Melina Matsoukas; BSO co-commission)