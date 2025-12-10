© 2025
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Blomstedt Conducts an All-Brahms Program with the BSO

Published March 7, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST
Herbert Blomstedt
Martin U. K. Lengemann
/
Berlin Philharmonic
Herbert Blomstedt

Saturday, March 7, 2026
8:00 PM

Nonagenarian Swedish conductor Herbert Blomstedt returns to Symphony Hall to lead an All-Brahms program, including two choral masterpieces, Nänie and Schicksalslied (Song of Destiny), sung by the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and and his Fourth Symphony.

Herbert Blomstedt, conductor
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Lisa Wong, guest choral conductor

All-Johannes BRAHMS program
Nänie, for chorus and orchestra
Schicksalslied, for chorus and orchestra
Symphony No. 4

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.

