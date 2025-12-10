Blomstedt Conducts an All-Brahms Program with the BSO
Saturday, March 7, 2026
8:00 PM
Nonagenarian Swedish conductor Herbert Blomstedt returns to Symphony Hall to lead an All-Brahms program, including two choral masterpieces, Nänie and Schicksalslied (Song of Destiny), sung by the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and and his Fourth Symphony.
Herbert Blomstedt, conductor
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Lisa Wong, guest choral conductor
All-Johannes BRAHMS program
Nänie, for chorus and orchestra
Schicksalslied, for chorus and orchestra
Symphony No. 4
Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.