Mozart and Mahler with the BSO at Tanglewood

Saturday, July 11, 2026

8:00 PM

Music Director Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Mozart’s majestic, brightly lit Piano Concerto No. 25 with soloist Emanuel Ax. Then, Nelsons and the BSO traverse the mysterious, shadowy world of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, ending with a child’s vision of heaven as sung by soprano Erin Morley.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

Erin Morley, soprano

W.A. MOZART Piano Concerto No. 25, K.503

Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 4

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.