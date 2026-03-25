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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Joshua Bell and Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy,” at Tanglewood

Published August 2, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Joshua Bell
Shervin Lainez
Joshua Bell

Sunday, August 2, 2026
7:00 PM

In a program that expresses three distinct musical visions of sweeping landscapes, Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Robert Schumann’s “Rhenish” Symphony, a hymn to the beauty of the Rhineland, as well as Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Marmoris, which was inspired by the sea and oceanic movement. Longtime BSO-collaborator Joshua Bell returns to Tanglewood as the violin soloist in Max Bruch’s virtuosic Scottish Fantasy.

Andris Nelsons, conductor 
Joshua Bell, violin 

Sarah Kirkland SNIDER Marmoris
Max BRUCH Scottish Fantasy
Robert SCHUMANN Symphony No. 3, Rhenish

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Joshua BellMax BruchJoshua BellTanglewoodAndris NelsonsSarah Kirkland SniderRobert Schumann