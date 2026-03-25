Joshua Bell and Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy,” at Tanglewood

Sunday, August 2, 2026

7:00 PM

In a program that expresses three distinct musical visions of sweeping landscapes, Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Robert Schumann’s “Rhenish” Symphony, a hymn to the beauty of the Rhineland, as well as Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Marmoris, which was inspired by the sea and oceanic movement. Longtime BSO-collaborator Joshua Bell returns to Tanglewood as the violin soloist in Max Bruch’s virtuosic Scottish Fantasy.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

Sarah Kirkland SNIDER Marmoris

Max BRUCH Scottish Fantasy

Robert SCHUMANN Symphony No. 3, Rhenish

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

