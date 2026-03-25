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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Mozart and Tchaikovsky at Tanglewood, Part 3: Himari

Published July 20, 2026 at 7:00 PM EDT
Himari
Meredith Truax
/
Decca Classics
Himari

Sunday, July 20, 2025
7:00 PM

In the final part of a three-concert series led by Andris Nelsons pairing works by Mozart and Tchaikovsky, Himari makes her BSO and Tanglewood debuts in Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1. The program begins with the Festival of Contemporary Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen’s Gambit, and culminates with Tchaikovsky’s blazingly triumphant Symphony No. 5.

Andris Nelsons, conductor 
Himari, violin 

Esa-Pekka SALONEN Gambit
W.A. MOZART Violin Concerto No. 1
Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Wolfgang Amadeus MozartPiotr Ilyich TchaikovskyAndris NelsonsBoston Symphony OrchestraTanglewoodHimariEsa-Pekka Salonen