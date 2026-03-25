Mozart and Tchaikovsky at Tanglewood, Part 1: Augustin Hadelich

Friday, July 24, 2026

8:00 PM

In the first of three concerts in one weekend that pair concertos by Mozart and symphonies by Tchaikovsky, BSO Artist-in-Residence Augustin Hadelich returns to Tanglewood as the soloist in Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5. After, Music Director Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony in Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 3, “Polish."

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

W.A. MOZART Violin Concerto No. 5

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 3, Polish

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.