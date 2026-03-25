Mozart and Tchaikovsky at Tanglewood, Part 2: Paul Lewis

Saturday, July 25, 2026

8:00 PM

As part of his “Mozart+” world tour, In the second of a three-concert series led by BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons pairing music by Mozart and Tchaikovsky, Paul Lewis is the soloist in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27, the composer’s final work of that type. Then, Nelsons conducts Tchaikovsky’sSymphony No. 4, a work that features all the hallmarks and duality of Tchaikovsky—brilliant orchestration, gorgeous melodies, heartfelt romanticism, reverence for Mozart’s classicism, and Russian folk song.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Paul Lewis, piano

W.A. MOZART Piano Concerto No. 27, K.595

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 4

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.