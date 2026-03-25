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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Mozart and Tchaikovsky at Tanglewood, Part 2: Paul Lewis

Published July 25, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Paul Lewis stands in a green forest.
Keith Saunders
Paul Lewis

Saturday, July 25, 2026
8:00 PM

As part of his “Mozart+” world tour, In the second of a three-concert series led by BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons pairing music by Mozart and Tchaikovsky, Paul Lewis is the soloist in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27, the composer’s final work of that type. Then, Nelsons conducts Tchaikovsky’sSymphony No. 4, a work that features all the hallmarks and duality of Tchaikovsky—brilliant orchestration, gorgeous melodies, heartfelt romanticism, reverence for Mozart’s classicism, and Russian folk song.

Andris Nelsons, conductor 
Paul Lewis, piano 

W.A. MOZART Piano Concerto No. 27, K.595
Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 4

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra TanglewoodBoston Symphony OrchestraAndris NelsonsPaul LewisWolfgang Amadeus MozartPiotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky