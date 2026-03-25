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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” at Tanglewood

Published August 1, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Baritone Michael Sumuel and soprano Ying Fang
IMG Artists: Sumuel; Johannes Ifkovits: Fang
Baritone Michael Sumuel and soprano Ying Fang

Saturday, August 1, 2026
8:00 PM

Mozart’s opera “The Marriage of Figaro” comes to life at the Shed, starring Ying Fang, Hanna-Elisabeth Müller, Emily D’Angelo, Michael Sumuel, and Joshua Hopkins. Enjoy Mozart’s “upstairs, downstairs” intrigue, disguises, crazy plot lines, and, most of all, his spirited and seductive music performed by the Boston Symphony and the Tanglewood Music Center Vocal Fellows.

Andris Nelsons, conductor 
Hanna-Elisabeth Müller, soprano (Countess) 
Ying Fang, soprano (Susanna) 
Emily D’Angelo, mezzo-soprano (Cherubino) 
Joshua Hopkins, baritone (Count) 
Michael Sumuel, baritone (Figaro) 
Eden Bartholomew, soprano (Barbarina)
Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano (Marcellina) 
Joshua Sanders, tenor (Don Curzio) 
Rodell Rosel, tenor (Don Basilio)
Patrick Carfizzi, baritone (Doctor Bartolo) 
Dean Murphy, baritone (Antonio) 
Tanglewood Music Center Vocal Fellows
James Darrah Black, director

W.A. MOZART The Marriage of Figaro

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Wolfgang Amadeus MozartAndris NelsonsYing FangMichael SumuelTanglewoodBoston Symphony Orchestra