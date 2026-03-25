Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” at Tanglewood

Saturday, August 1, 2026

8:00 PM

Mozart’s opera “The Marriage of Figaro” comes to life at the Shed, starring Ying Fang, Hanna-Elisabeth Müller, Emily D’Angelo, Michael Sumuel, and Joshua Hopkins. Enjoy Mozart’s “upstairs, downstairs” intrigue, disguises, crazy plot lines, and, most of all, his spirited and seductive music performed by the Boston Symphony and the Tanglewood Music Center Vocal Fellows.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Hanna-Elisabeth Müller, soprano (Countess)

Ying Fang, soprano (Susanna)

Emily D’Angelo, mezzo-soprano (Cherubino)

Joshua Hopkins, baritone (Count)

Michael Sumuel, baritone (Figaro)

Eden Bartholomew, soprano (Barbarina)

Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano (Marcellina)

Joshua Sanders, tenor (Don Curzio)

Rodell Rosel, tenor (Don Basilio)

Patrick Carfizzi, baritone (Doctor Bartolo)

Dean Murphy, baritone (Antonio)

Tanglewood Music Center Vocal Fellows

James Darrah Black, director

W.A. MOZART The Marriage of Figaro

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.