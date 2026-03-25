Trifonov, the BSO, and Shostakovich at Tanglewood

Sunday, July 19, 2026

7:00 PM

Music Director Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in two masterpieces of the symphonic form, beginning with Haydn’s Symphony No. 22 and ending with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2. In between, Daniil Trifonov is the soloist in Shostakovich’s rollicking First Piano Concerto, with BSO Principal Trumpet Thomas Rolfs.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Daniil Trifonov, piano

Thomas Rolfs, trumpet

Joseph HAYDN Symphony No. 22, The Philosopher

Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH Piano Concerto No. 1

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 2

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.