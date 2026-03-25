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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Trifonov, the BSO, and Shostakovich at Tanglewood

Published July 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM EDT
Daniil Trifonov performing the Brahms First Piano Concerto with Andris Nelsons and the BSO in 2021.
Hilary Scott
Daniil Trifonov performing the Brahms First Piano Concerto with Andris Nelsons and the BSO in 2021.

Sunday, July 19, 2026
7:00 PM

Music Director Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in two masterpieces of the symphonic form, beginning with Haydn’s Symphony No. 22 and ending with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2. In between, Daniil Trifonov is the soloist in Shostakovich’s rollicking First Piano Concerto, with BSO Principal Trumpet Thomas Rolfs.

Andris Nelsons, conductor 
Daniil Trifonov, piano 
Thomas Rolfs, trumpet 

Joseph HAYDN Symphony No. 22, The Philosopher
Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH Piano Concerto No. 1
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 2

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Boston Symphony OrchestraTanglewoodAndris NelsonsDmitri ShostakovichJoseph HaydnLudwig van BeethovenDaniil TrifonovThomas Rolfs