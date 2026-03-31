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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

“We The People,” Part 3: Yo-Yo Ma, the BSO, and Voices of Our Time at Tanglewood

Published August 9, 2026 at 7:00 PM EDT
From left to right: composer and kamancheh player Kayhan Kalhor, cellist Karen Ouzounian, and singer Arooj Aftab.
Todd Rosenberg: Kalhor; Ebru Yildiz: Ouzounian; Blythe Thomas: Aftab
From left to right: composer and kamancheh player Kayhan Kalhor, cellist Karen Ouzounian, and singer Arooj Aftab.

Sunday, August 9, 2026
7:00 PM

In the final part of a three-concert series curated by Yo-Yo Ma Grammy-winning vocalist Arooj Aftab and Ma are the soloists in John Tavener’s Mahámátar, with the Boston University Tanglewood Institute Chorus. Then, cellist and Silkroad Ensemble member Karen Ouzounian is the soloist in Iranian composer Kayhan Kalhor’s Venus in the Mirror, with the composer as co-soloist, and BSO cellist Christine Lee is the soloist in Osvaldo Golijov’s BSO-commissioned Azul.

Anna Handler, conductor 
Samy Rachid, conductor 
Yo-Yo Ma, cello (Tavener)
Karen Ouzounian, cello (Kalhor)
Christine Lee, cello (Golijov)
Kayhan Kalhor, kamanche 
Arooj Afjab, vocalist 
Boston University Tanglewood Institute Chorus

John TAVENER Mahámátar, for cello, voice, chorus, and orchestra
Kayhan KALHOR Venus in the Mirror, for kamanche, cello, and orchestra
Osvaldo GOLIJOV Azul, for cello and orchestra

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra TanglewoodAnna HandlerSamy RachidKaren OuzounianKayhan KalhorArooj AftabBoston Symphony OrchestraJohn TavenerOsvaldo Golijov