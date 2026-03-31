“We The People,” Part 3: Yo-Yo Ma, the BSO, and Voices of Our Time at Tanglewood

Sunday, August 9, 2026

7:00 PM

In the final part of a three-concert series curated by Yo-Yo Ma Grammy-winning vocalist Arooj Aftab and Ma are the soloists in John Tavener’s Mahámátar, with the Boston University Tanglewood Institute Chorus. Then, cellist and Silkroad Ensemble member Karen Ouzounian is the soloist in Iranian composer Kayhan Kalhor’s Venus in the Mirror, with the composer as co-soloist, and BSO cellist Christine Lee is the soloist in Osvaldo Golijov’s BSO-commissioned Azul.

Anna Handler, conductor

Samy Rachid, conductor

Yo-Yo Ma, cello (Tavener)

Karen Ouzounian, cello (Kalhor)

Christine Lee, cello (Golijov)

Kayhan Kalhor, kamanche

Arooj Afjab, vocalist

Boston University Tanglewood Institute Chorus

John TAVENER Mahámátar, for cello, voice, chorus, and orchestra

Kayhan KALHOR Venus in the Mirror, for kamanche, cello, and orchestra

Osvaldo GOLIJOV Azul, for cello and orchestra

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.