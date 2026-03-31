“We The People,” Part 3: Yo-Yo Ma, the BSO, and Voices of Our Time at Tanglewood
Sunday, August 9, 2026
7:00 PM
In the final part of a three-concert series curated by Yo-Yo Ma Grammy-winning vocalist Arooj Aftab and Ma are the soloists in John Tavener’s Mahámátar, with the Boston University Tanglewood Institute Chorus. Then, cellist and Silkroad Ensemble member Karen Ouzounian is the soloist in Iranian composer Kayhan Kalhor’s Venus in the Mirror, with the composer as co-soloist, and BSO cellist Christine Lee is the soloist in Osvaldo Golijov’s BSO-commissioned Azul.
Anna Handler, conductor
Samy Rachid, conductor
Yo-Yo Ma, cello (Tavener)
Karen Ouzounian, cello (Kalhor)
Christine Lee, cello (Golijov)
Kayhan Kalhor, kamanche
Arooj Afjab, vocalist
Boston University Tanglewood Institute Chorus
John TAVENER Mahámátar, for cello, voice, chorus, and orchestra
Kayhan KALHOR Venus in the Mirror, for kamanche, cello, and orchestra
Osvaldo GOLIJOV Azul, for cello and orchestra
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.