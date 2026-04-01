Randall Goosby’s Tanglewood Debut!
Saturday, August 22, 2026
8:00 PM
Thomas Wilkins conducts the first BSO performance of Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2, with soloist and Avery Fisher Career Grant Winner Randall Goosby, in his Tanglewood debut. The program also includes Bernstein’s life-affirming Chichester Psalms with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and boy soprano Edward Njuguna, and Dvořák’s songful Symphony No. 8.
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Randall Goosby, Violin
Edward Njuguna, boy soprano
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Leonard BERNSTEIN Chichester Psalms
Florence PRICE Violin Concerto No. 2
Antonín DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 8
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.