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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Randall Goosby’s Tanglewood Debut!

Published August 22, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Randall Goosby
Courtesy of the Artist
Violinist Randall Goosby

Saturday, August 22, 2026
8:00 PM

Thomas Wilkins conducts the first BSO performance of Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2, with soloist and Avery Fisher Career Grant Winner Randall Goosby, in his Tanglewood debut. The program also includes Bernstein’s life-affirming Chichester Psalms with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and boy soprano Edward Njuguna, and Dvořák’s songful Symphony No. 8.

Thomas Wilkins, conductor 
Randall Goosby, Violin 
Edward Njuguna, boy soprano 
Tanglewood Festival Chorus 

Leonard BERNSTEIN Chichester Psalms  
Florence PRICE Violin Concerto No. 2
Antonín DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 8

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Randall GoosbyThomas WilkinsTanglewood Festival ChorusLeonard BernsteinFlorence PriceAntonin DvorakBoston Symphony OrchestraTanglewoodEdward Njuguna