Randall Goosby’s Tanglewood Debut!

Saturday, August 22, 2026

8:00 PM

Thomas Wilkins conducts the first BSO performance of Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2, with soloist and Avery Fisher Career Grant Winner Randall Goosby, in his Tanglewood debut. The program also includes Bernstein’s life-affirming Chichester Psalms with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and boy soprano Edward Njuguna, and Dvořák’s songful Symphony No. 8.

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Randall Goosby, Violin

Edward Njuguna, boy soprano

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Leonard BERNSTEIN Chichester Psalms

Florence PRICE Violin Concerto No. 2

Antonín DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 8

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

