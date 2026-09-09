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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Yamada, Thibaudet, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Published November 28, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST
Kazuki Yamada and Jean-Yves Thibaudet
Courtesy of the artists
Kazuki Yamada and Jean-Yves Thibaudet

Saturday, November 28, 2026
8:00 PM

Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet brings his sparkling style to George Gershwin’s blues-inflected Piano Concerto in F. Conductor Kazuki Yamada, having led the BSO twice at Tanglewood, makes his Symphony Hall debut leading two of Ottorino Respighi’s colorful homages to Rome.

Kazuki Yamada, conductor 
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano 

Maurice RAVEL Pavane for a Dead Princess
George GERSHWIN Concerto in F
Ottorino RESPIGHI Fountains of Rome
RESPIGHI Roman Festivals

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2026-2027 season on their site.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Kazuki YamadaJean-Yves ThibaudetMaurice RavelGeorge GershwinOttorino Respighi