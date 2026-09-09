Yamada, Thibaudet, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, November 28, 2026

8:00 PM

Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet brings his sparkling style to George Gershwin’s blues-inflected Piano Concerto in F. Conductor Kazuki Yamada, having led the BSO twice at Tanglewood, makes his Symphony Hall debut leading two of Ottorino Respighi’s colorful homages to Rome.

Kazuki Yamada, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Maurice RAVEL Pavane for a Dead Princess

George GERSHWIN Concerto in F

Ottorino RESPIGHI Fountains of Rome

RESPIGHI Roman Festivals