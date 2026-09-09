Yamada, Thibaudet, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, November 28, 2026
8:00 PM
Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet brings his sparkling style to George Gershwin’s blues-inflected Piano Concerto in F. Conductor Kazuki Yamada, having led the BSO twice at Tanglewood, makes his Symphony Hall debut leading two of Ottorino Respighi’s colorful homages to Rome.
Kazuki Yamada, conductor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Maurice RAVEL Pavane for a Dead Princess
George GERSHWIN Concerto in F
Ottorino RESPIGHI Fountains of Rome
RESPIGHI Roman Festivals
Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2026-2027 season on their site.