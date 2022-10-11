Thoughts and Letters, from Wu Man and the Parker Quartet

Sunday, October 16, 2022

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert, pipa player Wu Man offers traditional and contemporary pieces performed on the storied Chinese instrument, and the Parker Quartet plays chamber works through the centuries by Bach, Webern, Kurtag, and Janáček's "Intimate Letters" String Quartet, all performed at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio, Sunday night at 7pm.

Wu Man, pipa

TRAD.: Flute and Drum Music at Sunset

TRAD., arr. Wu MAN: Kui (Song of Kasakh)

Wu MAN: Night Thoughts

The Parker Quartet

Anton WEBERN: Langsamer Satz

J.S. Bach: The Art of Fugue: Canon per Augmentationem in Contrario Motu

Leoš JANÁCEK: String Quartet No. 2, Intimate Letters

György KURTÁG: Officium breve in Memoriam Andreae Szervánszky