Thoughts and Letters, from Wu Man and the Parker Quartet
Sunday, October 16, 2022
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert, pipa player Wu Man offers traditional and contemporary pieces performed on the storied Chinese instrument, and the Parker Quartet plays chamber works through the centuries by Bach, Webern, Kurtag, and Janáček's "Intimate Letters" String Quartet, all performed at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio, Sunday night at 7pm.
Wu Man, pipa
TRAD.: Flute and Drum Music at Sunset
TRAD., arr. Wu MAN: Kui (Song of Kasakh)
Wu MAN: Night Thoughts
The Parker Quartet
Anton WEBERN: Langsamer Satz
J.S. Bach: The Art of Fugue: Canon per Augmentationem in Contrario Motu
Leoš JANÁCEK: String Quartet No. 2, Intimate Letters
György KURTÁG: Officium breve in Memoriam Andreae Szervánszky