In Concert

Thoughts and Letters, from Wu Man and the Parker Quartet

Published October 16, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT
Wu Man and the Parker Quartet
Wu Man and the Parker Quartet

Sunday, October 16, 2022
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert, pipa player Wu Man offers traditional and contemporary pieces performed on the storied Chinese instrument, and the Parker Quartet plays chamber works through the centuries by Bach, Webern, Kurtag, and Janáček's "Intimate Letters" String Quartet, all performed at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio, Sunday night at 7pm.

Wu Man, pipa

TRAD.: Flute and Drum Music at Sunset
TRAD., arr. Wu MAN: Kui (Song of Kasakh)
Wu MAN: Night Thoughts

The Parker Quartet

Anton WEBERN: Langsamer Satz
J.S. Bach: The Art of Fugue: Canon per Augmentationem in Contrario Motu
Leoš JANÁCEK: String Quartet No. 2, Intimate Letters
György KURTÁG: Officium breve in Memoriam Andreae Szervánszky

