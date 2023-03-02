Martin Helmchen's Bach Partitas, with Celebrity Series of Boston

Sunday, March 12, 2023

7pm

On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, the German pianist illuminates four of J.S. Bach's intricate, poetic Keyboard Partitas.

Martin Helmchen, piano

J.S. BACH

Partita No. 1 in B-fat Major, BWV 825

Partita No. 2 in C minor, BWV 826

Partita No. 5 in G Major, BWV 829

Partita No. 6 in E minor, BWV 830

Recorded on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Longy School of Music's Pickman Hall.

Learn more about upcoming concerts for the Celebrity Series of Boston.

Read Celebrity Series's program notes for this concert.