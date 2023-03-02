Martin Helmchen's Bach Partitas, with Celebrity Series of Boston
Sunday, March 12, 2023
7pm
On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, the German pianist illuminates four of J.S. Bach's intricate, poetic Keyboard Partitas.
Martin Helmchen, piano
J.S. BACH
Partita No. 1 in B-fat Major, BWV 825
Partita No. 2 in C minor, BWV 826
Partita No. 5 in G Major, BWV 829
Partita No. 6 in E minor, BWV 830
Recorded on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Longy School of Music's Pickman Hall.
