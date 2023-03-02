© 2023
In Concert

Martin Helmchen's Bach Partitas, with Celebrity Series of Boston

Published March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
Martin Helmchen
Giorgia Bertazzi
/

Sunday, March 12, 2023
7pm

On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, the German pianist illuminates four of J.S. Bach's intricate, poetic Keyboard Partitas.

Martin Helmchen, piano

J.S. BACH
Partita No. 1 in B-fat Major, BWV 825
Partita No. 2 in C minor, BWV 826
Partita No. 5 in G Major, BWV 829
Partita No. 6 in E minor, BWV 830

Recorded on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Longy School of Music's Pickman Hall.

Learn more about upcoming concerts for the Celebrity Series of Boston.

Read Celebrity Series's program notes for this concert.

