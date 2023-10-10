The Grace of Adamyan's Mendelssohn and the Charge of Ferguson's Bach
Sunday, October 15, 2023
7:00pm
On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, flutist Emi Ferguson and the early music ensemble Ruckus perform J.S. Bach's music in a program called "Fly the Coop," and Diana Adamyan is the soloist in Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto with the Boston Pops and conductor Keith Lockhart.
Emi Ferguson, flute
Ruckus
"FLY THE COOP: Bach Sonatas and Preludes"
The Craftsman, BWV 1034 (ca. 1724)
Prelude in G Major, after BWV 884
Sonata in E Minor, BWV 1034
Prelude in E Minor, after BWV 855
Sonata in E Minor, BWV 1034
The Teacher and the Student, BWV 1033 (ca.1717/1731)
Prelude in C Minor, after BWV 847
Aria, from the Goldberg Variations, BWV 988
Sonata in C Major, BWV 1033
Prelude in C Minor, after BWV 999
Sonata in C Major, BWV 1033
The Eccentric, BWV 1035 (ca. 1741)
Sonata in E Major, BWV 1035
Prelude in E Major, after BWV 815a
Recorded on February 11, 2023, at the Calderwood Studio at GBH in Boston
See the program notes for this concert
Diana Adamyan, violin
Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart, conductor
Felix MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64
Recorded on May 19, 2022, at Symphony Hall in Boston
