Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
In Concert

The Grace of Adamyan's Mendelssohn and the Charge of Ferguson's Bach

Published October 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT
Left: Diana Adamyan facing the viewer and holding a violin; Right: Emi Ferguson facing to the right holding a flute
Adamyan: Zaven Khachikyan; Ferguson: Fay Fox
Violinist Diana Adamyan (left) and Flutist Emi Ferguson (right)

Sunday, October 15, 2023
7:00pm

On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, flutist Emi Ferguson and the early music ensemble Ruckus perform J.S. Bach's music in a program called "Fly the Coop," and Diana Adamyan is the soloist in Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto with the Boston Pops and conductor Keith Lockhart.

Emi Ferguson, flute
Ruckus
"FLY THE COOP: Bach Sonatas and Preludes"

The Craftsman, BWV 1034 (ca. 1724)
Prelude in G Major, after BWV 884
Sonata in E Minor, BWV 1034
Prelude in E Minor, after BWV 855
Sonata in E Minor, BWV 1034

The Teacher and the Student, BWV 1033 (ca.1717/1731)
Prelude in C Minor, after BWV 847
Aria, from the Goldberg Variations, BWV 988
Sonata in C Major, BWV 1033
Prelude in C Minor, after BWV 999
Sonata in C Major, BWV 1033

The Eccentric, BWV 1035 (ca. 1741)
Sonata in E Major, BWV 1035
Prelude in E Major, after BWV 815a

Recorded on February 11, 2023, at the Calderwood Studio at GBH in Boston

See the program notes for this concert

Diana Adamyan, violin

Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart, conductor

Felix MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64

Recorded on May 19, 2022, at Symphony Hall in Boston

Learn more about and see upcoming concerts from the Celebrity Series of Boston and the Boston Pops.

In Concert Celebrity Series of BostonBoston PopsEmi FergusonRuckusDiana AdamyanJohann Sebastian BachFelix Mendelssohn
